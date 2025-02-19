Asia Pacific > Santos pushes part of net zero target back by a decade

Santos pushes part of net zero target back by a decade

Published 08:55 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:55 on February 19, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Santos has pushed back the net zero target date for its Scope 2 emissions by a decade to 2050, while the 2040 date remains in place for its net equity share of Scope 1 emissions, its Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP) released Wednesday showed.
Australia’s Santos has pushed back the net zero target date for its Scope 2 emissions by a decade to 2050, while the 2040 date remains in place for its net equity share of Scope 1 emissions, its Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP) released Wednesday showed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.