Asian developer weighs Article 6 route for Uzbek methane reduction project

Published 09:04 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:04 on February 19, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary

A Seoul-based developer is eyeing Article 6 status for a methane reduction project in Uzbekistan claiming to reduce emissions by 7 million tonnes of CO2 annually, the company told Carbon Pulse.
