California administrative body rejects LCFS November regulatory revisions
Published 03:56 on February 19, 2025 / Last updated at 03:56 on February 19, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
The administrator responsible for reviewing rules put forth by California’s state agencies disapproved the latest amendments to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), according to an after-hours market notice posted on Tuesday.
