BRIEFING: New Hampshire lawmakers pursue tax revenues from trees generating carbon credits
Published 18:21 on February 20, 2025 / Last updated at 18:21 on February 20, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary
Several Republican New Hampshire state lawmakers have proposed to tax trees used to generate voluntary carbon credits, following a law passed last year that mandated a study of lost tax revenues due to forest carbon offset programmes.
Several Republican New Hampshire state lawmakers have proposed to tax trees used to generate voluntary carbon credits, following a law passed last year that mandated a study of lost tax revenues due to forest carbon offset programmes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.