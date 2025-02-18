Americas > US-based low-carbon cement startup raises $82 mln in Series B funding

US-based low-carbon cement startup raises $82 mln in Series B funding

Published 16:53 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:53 on February 18, 2025  /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A US-based low-carbon building materials company has secured $82 million in Series B equity commitments from a consortium of financial and strategic investors to accelerate the deployment of its technology.
A US-based low-carbon building materials company has secured $82 million in Series B equity commitments from a consortium of financial and strategic investors to accelerate the deployment of its technology.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.