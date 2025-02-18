Carbon capture pilot to launch at UK energy-from-waste facility, support CCS cluster
Published 11:13 on February 18, 2025 / Last updated at 11:13 on February 18, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary
A UK waste management company will launch a carbon capture pilot at an energy recovery plant in preparation for the full-scale deployment of new carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology at another facility, which will be the first of its kind in the country.
