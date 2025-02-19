Americas > Climeworks secures carbon removal deals with tech giant, distillery

Climeworks secures carbon removal deals with tech giant, distillery

Published 12:00 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:58 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Climeworks has signed two new agreements with a tech giant and alcohol distillery to remove over 6,000 tonnes of CO2 combined, the Swiss carbon removal (CDR) provider announced on Wednesday.
