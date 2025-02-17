US rollback on net zero pledge cuts global commitment coverage from 93% to 78%, research group says
Published 17:15 on February 17, 2025 / Last updated at 17:15 on February 17, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US government's decision to scrap its 2050 net zero target has cut the share of the global economy covered by national net zero commitments from 93% to 78%, according to data by an independent research consortium.
The US government's decision to scrap its 2050 net zero target has cut the share of the global economy covered by national net zero commitments from 93% to 78%, according to data by an independent research consortium.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.