US rollback on net zero pledge cuts global commitment coverage from 93% to 78%, research group says

US rollback on net zero pledge cuts global commitment coverage from 93% to 78%, research group says

Published 17:15 on February 17, 2025

The US government's decision to scrap its 2050 net zero target has cut the share of the global economy covered by national net zero commitments from 93% to 78%, according to data by an independent research consortium.
