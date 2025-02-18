Americas > RGGI Market: Compliance demand drives up RGAs amidst cold front

RGGI Market: Compliance demand drives up RGAs amidst cold front

Published 15:28 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:28 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, US

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices rose around 2% last week amidst a cold weather front in the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, while ongoing rulemaking uncertainty clouds outlook, market participants said.
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices rose around 2% last week amidst a cold weather front in the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, while ongoing rulemaking uncertainty clouds outlook, market participants said.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.