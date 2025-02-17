US non-profit backs fungal tech startup to boost tree growth, carbon capture
Published 13:44 on February 17, 2025 / Last updated at 13:44 on February 17, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A US-headquartered non-profit is investing in technology aimed at accelerating tree growth and enhancing carbon sequestration, in a move that it says could remove millions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere over the next decade.
