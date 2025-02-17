BRIEFING: Indonesia’s ETS is expanding, but multiple handbrakes are holding it back, experts say

Published 05:56 on February 17, 2025 / Last updated at 05:56 on February 17, 2025 / Mark Tilly and Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Indonesia’s power sector emissions trading scheme (ETS) entered its second phase at the beginning of this year, however multiple policy and regulatory issues mean it has yet to be an effective tool for emissions reductions, according to experts.