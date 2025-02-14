Pennsylvania sues federal agencies as over $3 bln in funds for climate projects still frozen
Published 22:18 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 22:18 on February 14, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
More than $3 billion in Pennsylvania's emissions reductions efforts, such as mine reclamation and oil well plugging projects, are under threat as the new administration under President Donald Trump continues withholding money following its federal funding freeze announced last month, according to a lawsuit the state filed Thursday.
