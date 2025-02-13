Americas > California’s $10 bln climate bond has merits, risks in multi-year lock-in

California’s $10 bln climate bond has merits, risks in multi-year lock-in

Published 23:44 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:44 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

California’s fiscal and policy advisory body found merit in Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) proposal for a $10 billion climate bond that shifts cap-and-trade derived funds, but cautioned about shortcomings of a multi-year approach to adjust to changing priorities.
California’s fiscal and policy advisory body found merit in Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) proposal for a $10 billion climate bond that shifts cap-and-trade derived funds, but cautioned about shortcomings of a multi-year approach to adjust to changing priorities.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.