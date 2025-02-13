California’s $10 bln climate bond has merits, risks in multi-year lock-in
Published 23:44 on February 13, 2025 / Last updated at 23:44 on February 13, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California’s fiscal and policy advisory body found merit in Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) proposal for a $10 billion climate bond that shifts cap-and-trade derived funds, but cautioned about shortcomings of a multi-year approach to adjust to changing priorities.
