Indiana Senate passes bill to ‘clean up’ CO2 infrastructure permitting

Published 21:18 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:18 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

An Indiana bill that proposes to alter the permitting process for CO2 pipelines and sequestration wells passed out of the State Senate Tuesday and was referred to the state’s House of Representatives.
