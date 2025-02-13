Americas > US energy companies partner to decarbonise natural gas via CCS

US energy companies partner to decarbonise natural gas via CCS

Published 19:39 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:39 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Two US energy companies announced Thursday a partnership aimed at advancing cost-effective decarbonisation of natural gas power generation via carbon capture and storage (CCS).
Two US energy companies announced Thursday a partnership aimed at advancing cost-effective decarbonisation of natural gas power generation via carbon capture and storage (CCS).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.