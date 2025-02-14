Asia Pacific > Policy support needed for Malaysian steel decarbonisation

Policy support needed for Malaysian steel decarbonisation

Published 06:06 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:06 on February 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Malaysia has the potential to decarbonise its lagging and relatively small steel industry, but government support will be needed as the sector is experiencing a downturn that makes investment in green technology difficult. 
Malaysia has the potential to decarbonise its lagging and relatively small steel industry, but government support will be needed as the sector is experiencing a downturn that makes investment in green technology difficult. 


