Americas > Washington proposes ODS protocol revisions under cap-and-invest scheme

Washington proposes ODS protocol revisions under cap-and-invest scheme

Published 02:32 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:32 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Wednesday proposed amendments to the Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) protocol under the cap-and-trade offsets rule, which the agency said would increase project variety within the programme.
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Wednesday proposed amendments to the Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) protocol under the cap-and-trade offsets rule, which the agency said would increase project variety within the programme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.