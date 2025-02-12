Americas > Business groups press US EPA to grant Texas primacy over CCS projects

Business groups press US EPA to grant Texas primacy over CCS projects

Published 22:36 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:36 on February 12, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Business organisations on Tuesday wrote to the US EPA asking the agency to expedite its review of Texas’ Class VI primacy application to support the state’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.
Business organisations on Tuesday wrote to the US EPA asking the agency to expedite its review of Texas’ Class VI primacy application to support the state’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.