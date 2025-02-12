Americas > Carbon developer raises $160 mln for US forest projects

Carbon developer raises $160 mln for US forest projects

Published 14:06 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:06 on February 12, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A New York-based carbon project developer has secured $160 million in a Series B funding to expand the US projects it uses to generate afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) credits, the company said on Wednesday.
A New York-based carbon project developer has secured $160 million in a Series B funding to expand the US projects it uses to generate afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) credits, the company said on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.