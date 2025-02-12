Americas > Trump signs 25% tariff on all steel, aluminium imports

Trump signs 25% tariff on all steel, aluminium imports

Published 03:25 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:25 on February 12, 2025  / /  Americas, US

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday placing steel and aluminium imports from all countries under a 25% tariff.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday placing steel and aluminium imports from all countries under a 25% tariff.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.