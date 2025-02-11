Americas > US-based reforestation firm secures $25 mln in Series B funding to expand biomass burial operations

Published 23:08 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:08 on February 11, 2025  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A Seattle-based reforestation firm has secured $25 million in Series B funding to expand its biomass burial operations, a carbon sequestration strategy aimed at combating the effects of high-severity wildfires.
