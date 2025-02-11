ANALYSIS: The Trump-effect on North American carbon markets
Published 16:52 on February 11, 2025 / Last updated at 16:52 on February 11, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Traders deliberated the impact of President Donald Trump’s first few weeks of unravelling US environmental policy on subnational carbon markets, as outsized option positions underpin participants’ hedging against negative outcomes, while longer-term policy shifts are yet to emerge after LA wildfires delayed California’s ETS rulemaking.
Traders deliberated the impact of President Donald Trump’s first few weeks of unravelling US environmental policy on subnational carbon markets, as outsized option positions underpin participants’ hedging against negative outcomes, while longer-term policy shifts are yet to emerge after LA wildfires delayed California’s ETS rulemaking.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.