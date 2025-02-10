EMEA > UK halves subsidies for Drax biomass, puts BECCS support under review

UK halves subsidies for Drax biomass, puts BECCS support under review

Published 14:44 on February 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:48 on February 10, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK has halved subsidies for Drax’s biomass power station from 2027, and is putting under review future government support for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage - the technology Drax is counting on to decarbonise its electricity generation.
