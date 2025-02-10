Strong Swiss majority rejects environmentally responsible consumption initiative
Published 10:33 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 10:33 on February 10, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Switzerland
Switzerland has rejected the proposed Environmental Responsibility Initiative to rein in the country’s consumption levels in line with planetary boundaries, with a strong majority of almost 70% in a popular vote held Sunday.
