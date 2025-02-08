Americas > Brazilian state signs carbon credits MoU with environmental services firm

Brazilian state signs carbon credits MoU with environmental services firm

Published 01:14 on February 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:14 on February 8, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A small Brazilian state signed an MoU on Friday with a Sao Paulo-based environmental services firm that entails a carbon project the pair said could be worth more than R$300 million ($51.7 mln).
