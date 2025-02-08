Americas > New US EPA petitions federal courts to pause lawsuits against power plant standards

Published 01:04 on February 8, 2025

The newly installed administrator at the US EPA moved the courts to hold all consolidated litigation against former President Joe Biden’s power plant emissions standards for 60 days, buying time for the new administration to review the underlying rule.
