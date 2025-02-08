Americas > Republican state AGs, industry challenge New York’s Climate Superfund Act

Published 02:23 on February 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:23 on February 8, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A group of 22 Republican state attorneys general (AGs) and industry groups are challenging in federal court New York’s recently signed “Climate Superfund” law that targets fossil fuel firms.
