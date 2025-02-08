CFTC: Compliance slashes RGGI exposure, investors brave CCA price slump

Published 01:41 on February 8, 2025 / Last updated at 01:41 on February 8, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Producers took a drastic haircut to their RGGI Allowance (RGA) long holdings, while investors raised California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length even as prices faltered over the week, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.