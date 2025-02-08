Americas > CFTC: Compliance slashes RGGI exposure, investors brave CCA price slump

CFTC: Compliance slashes RGGI exposure, investors brave CCA price slump

Published 01:41 on February 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:41 on February 8, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

Producers took a drastic haircut to their RGGI Allowance (RGA) long holdings, while investors raised California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length even as prices faltered over the week, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.
Producers took a drastic haircut to their RGGI Allowance (RGA) long holdings, while investors raised California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length even as prices faltered over the week, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.