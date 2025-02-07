Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:24 on February 7, 2025 / Last updated at 12:24 on February 7, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were marginally lower at midday on Friday, despite strength in the wider energy complex, as participants continued to speculate on the prospects for sustained strength in a market being increasingly described as "tired" and "rangebound".
