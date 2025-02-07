Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEA price stable, but volume slips amid bearish sentiment

CN Markets: CEA price stable, but volume slips amid bearish sentiment

Published 10:35 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:35 on February 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

The Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowance (CEA) price edged down this week with shrinking market liquidity, a bearish trend market observers said may continue until more policy clarity is provided. 
The Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowance (CEA) price edged down this week with shrinking market liquidity, a bearish trend market observers said may continue until more policy clarity is provided. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.