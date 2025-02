Australian miner partners with green steel hopeful for low emissions iron work

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

An Australian miner sitting on an iron ore deposit saw its share price jump close to 20% by the middle of Friday after it announced an in-principle agreement to supply a large-scale green iron plant in Western Australia.