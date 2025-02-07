Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Regulator issues 3.35 mln ACCUs in final 2024 issuance

Australia Market Roundup: Regulator issues 3.35 mln ACCUs in final 2024 issuance

Published 05:36 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:36 on February 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The Clean Energy Regulator (CER) minted some 3.35 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) in its final issuance in 2024, as traded volumes and prices sank in January, according to analysis.
