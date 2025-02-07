Americas > INTERVIEW: Hybrid DAC developer eyes scale-up with ‘water-positive’ approach

INTERVIEW: Hybrid DAC developer eyes scale-up with ‘water-positive’ approach

Published 10:33 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:33 on February 7, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Hybrid direct air capture (HDAC) technology could help drive down the cost of carbon removals (CDR) by capturing both CO2 and water in a single process, the founder and CEO of a California-based firm told Carbon Pulse.
Hybrid direct air capture (HDAC) technology could help drive down the cost of carbon removals (CDR) by capturing both CO2 and water in a single process, the founder and CEO of a California-based firm told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.