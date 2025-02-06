EU’s 2040 climate target plan faces extended delay
Published 14:11 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 14:11 on February 6, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission’s legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target plan, initially expected early in the year, is now slated for the second quarter of 2025, according to a leaked document suggesting the proposal could be put forward after the Polish presidential election in May.
The European Commission’s legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target plan, initially expected early in the year, is now slated for the second quarter of 2025, according to a leaked document suggesting the proposal could be put forward after the Polish presidential election in May.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.