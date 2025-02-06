EU’s 2040 climate target plan faces extended delay

Published 14:11 on February 6, 2025 / Frédéric Simon

The European Commission’s legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target plan, initially expected early in the year, is now slated for the second quarter of 2025, according to a leaked document suggesting the proposal could be put forward after the Polish presidential election in May.