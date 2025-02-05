EMEA > BRIEFING: Belgium’s new climate and energy plans show push for nuclear

BRIEFING: Belgium’s new climate and energy plans show push for nuclear

Published 17:58 on February 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:58 on February 5, 2025  / /  EMEA

The new Belgian government intends to repeal a nuclear phaseout initiated over 20 years ago and build new reactors instead, with plans to also promote heat pumps and solar PV, while slowing the transition to electric vehicles in company car fleets.
