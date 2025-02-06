UK to “rip up” planning laws for new wave of nuclear SMRs
Published 00:01 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 00:52 on February 6, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK government said it is "ripping up archaic planning rules" and saying no to complaining local residents to allow small modular reactors (SMR) to be built for the first time, in a bid to keep the country on track for net zero with nuclear power.
