Asia Pacific > India to begin trading compliance carbon credits by Oct. 2026

Published 13:58 on February 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:58 on February 5, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The Indian government is moving forward in establishing its carbon market, with the trading of first carbon credit certificates in the compliance market expected to happen in Oct. 2026, the market regulator told a conference Wednesday.
