India to begin trading compliance carbon credits by Oct. 2026
Published 13:58 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 13:58 on February 5, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Indian government is moving forward in establishing its carbon market, with the trading of first carbon credit certificates in the compliance market expected to happen in Oct. 2026, the market regulator told a conference Wednesday.
The Indian government is moving forward in establishing its carbon market, with the trading of first carbon credit certificates in the compliance market expected to happen in Oct. 2026, the market regulator told a conference Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.