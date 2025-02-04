Americas > Raise carbon taxes, reform fossil fuel subsidies to meet LATAM and Caribbean climate targets -UN report

Raise carbon taxes, reform fossil fuel subsidies to meet LATAM and Caribbean climate targets -UN report

Published 23:56 on February 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:56 on February 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central

Latin American and Caribbean countries would see increased revenues from hiking carbon taxes and reforming fossil fuel subsidies - equipping the region with the finance needed to deliver on Paris Agreement commitments, according to a report by a UN commission.
Latin American and Caribbean countries would see increased revenues from hiking carbon taxes and reforming fossil fuel subsidies - equipping the region with the finance needed to deliver on Paris Agreement commitments, according to a report by a UN commission.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.