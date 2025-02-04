Raise carbon taxes, reform fossil fuel subsidies to meet LATAM and Caribbean climate targets -UN report
Published 23:56 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 23:56 on February 4, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central
Latin American and Caribbean countries would see increased revenues from hiking carbon taxes and reforming fossil fuel subsidies - equipping the region with the finance needed to deliver on Paris Agreement commitments, according to a report by a UN commission.
