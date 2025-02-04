EMEA > EU official lifts the veil on future ‘Circular Economy Act’ due in 2026

Published 16:10 on February 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:10 on February 4, 2025  / /  EMEA

The European Commission is unlikely to include new resource efficiency targets in its new Circular Economy Act, due in the fourth quarter of 2026, as it contemplates shifting to product regulation rather than setting objectives for EU member states.
The European Commission is unlikely to include new resource efficiency targets in its new Circular Economy Act, due in the fourth quarter of 2026, as it contemplates shifting to product regulation rather than setting objectives for EU member states.


