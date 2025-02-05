UK’s new agri-environment schemes could benefit farming, but most farmers still not confident -report

Published 00:01 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 13:24 on February 4, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based

The UK's new agri-environment schemes and England's biodiversity net gain (BNG) policy could make the average farmer better off, but the majority of farmers are still not confident they will benefit from changes, a new report has found.