EMEA > Fossil gas boilers set to dominate well into the 2030s in Europe, think tank warns

Fossil gas boilers set to dominate well into the 2030s in Europe, think tank warns

Published 00:01 on February 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:55 on February 4, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Without further incentives, a cumulative 50 million extra boilers running on fossil fuels could be sold across Europe by 2040, setting the EU off track from its decarbonisation targets, researchers warned on Wednesday.
Without further incentives, a cumulative 50 million extra boilers running on fossil fuels could be sold across Europe by 2040, setting the EU off track from its decarbonisation targets, researchers warned on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.