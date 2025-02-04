Asia Pacific > Global project developer looking to expand into Australian carbon market

Global project developer looking to expand into Australian carbon market

Published 10:05 on February 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:05 on February 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage

A major global carbon project developer is on the hunt for a project director in Australia, saying it is looking to grow its presence in the country’s carbon market.
A major global carbon project developer is on the hunt for a project director in Australia, saying it is looking to grow its presence in the country’s carbon market.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.