RGGI emissions increase more than 7% YoY in Q4

Published 00:54 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 00:54 on February 4, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Emissions under the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic power sector cap-and-trade scheme rose some 7.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the final quarter of 2024, driven by an uptick in CO2 output in most of the participating states, programme data showed Monday.