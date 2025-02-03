Carbon Taxes > Denmark moves to compensate CO2 tax burden on fisheries until 2030

Denmark moves to compensate CO2 tax burden on fisheries until 2030

Published 17:05 on February 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:05 on February 3, 2025

Denmark will help its fishing industry with costs expected from a domestic CO2 levy introduced at the start of this year, according to a government release Monday.
