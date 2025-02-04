RGGI Market: RGAs fluctuate amidst continued programme uncertainty, US-Canada tariff tangle

Published 01:31 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 01:31 on February 4, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Chris Ward / Americas, US

RGGI allowances (RGAs) fluctuated over the last week as uncertainty continues from not only the stalled programme review, but also the potential of tariffs between the US and Canada, market participants said.