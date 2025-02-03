Americas > California power sector emissions fall almost 8% YoY in 2024

California power sector emissions fall almost 8% YoY in 2024

Published 21:09 on February 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:09 on February 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

California electricity sector CO2 emissions fell nearly 8% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024 to reach historic lows as the share of renewables generation grew, according to state data.
