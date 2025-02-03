Asia Pacific > Thailand’s voluntary carbon market sees jump in prices, modest volumes

Thailand’s voluntary carbon market sees jump in prices, modest volumes

Published 14:59 on February 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:59 on February 3, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The average price of carbon credits traded under the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Programme (T-VER) in the last quarter of 2024 saw a rise of about 40% from the previous quarter, according to official data released Monday.
