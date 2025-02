Austria needs 5-7 mln tonnes of carbon removals per year to reach net zero, official says

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Austria’s carbon management strategy, including public funding programmes, will not be impacted by ongoing government coalition talks and will remain in place unless laws are being changed, an official has said, outlining that the country could need as many as 7 million tonnes of carbon removals per year to achieve its climate goals.