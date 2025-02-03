Austria needs 5-7 mln tonnes of carbon removals per year to reach net zero, official says
Published 15:10 on February 3, 2025 / Last updated at 15:11 on February 3, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, Voluntary
Austria’s carbon management strategy, including public funding programmes, will not be impacted by ongoing government coalition talks and will remain in place unless laws are being changed, an official has said, outlining that the country could need as many as 7 million tonnes of carbon removals per year to achieve its climate goals.
