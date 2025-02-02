Americas > Arctic geoengineering project shuts down over ecological risks, financial challenges

Arctic geoengineering project shuts down over ecological risks, financial challenges

Published 22:31 on February 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:32 on February 2, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A non-profit geoengineering research initiative aimed at slowing Arctic ice melt has announced it will cease operations after more than a decade, citing ecological risks and financial challenges.
