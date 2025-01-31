Americas > American timberland firm expects surge in carbon credit sales amid rising demand

American timberland firm expects surge in carbon credit sales amid rising demand

Published 23:03 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:01 on February 1, 2025  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

An American timberland company anticipates a sharp rise in voluntary carbon credit sales in 2025, forecasting a five-to-ten-fold increase compared to 2024, as demand for high-integrity forest carbon projects continues to grow, its executives said on Friday.
An American timberland company anticipates a sharp rise in voluntary carbon credit sales in 2025, forecasting a five-to-ten-fold increase compared to 2024, as demand for high-integrity forest carbon projects continues to grow, its executives said on Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.